KFC trials new Zinger Popcorn Chicken in Lincoln

A former McDonald’s worker will open a Burrito takeaway with a difference in Lincoln this summer, offering Mexican fusion with different cultures from around the world.

Stefan Porter, who is originally from Sleaford and now lives in Lincoln, fell in love with burritos around five years ago when he was really peckish and tried one whilst on holiday in Prague.

The 28-year-old applied for a stall at this year’s Lincoln Christmas Market before a unit at 4 High Street became available, which is now the home of his new business Go Go Burrito Loco. The unit was formerly occupied by The Bare Pit, which has since relocated.

Stefan is hoping to open Go Go Burrito Loco on Saturday, June 5 and it will create between 5-10 new jobs. Before opening, he plans to completely overhaul the look of the unit, sort out the storage areas and fit all the equipment.

The takeaway will initially serve six burritos with fillings from around the world, as well as a vegetarian/vegan option.

The burritos include Chicken Katsu, Chicken Tikka, Thai Green, USA Cheeseburger, The Volcano (spicy) and traditional Mexican. All spices and sauces are made in-house.

There will also be a range of tacos with fillings from around the world, nachos, fries with a homemade special spice, as well as chocolate filled churros as a dessert option.

Stefan worked at McDonald’s for eight years, working his way up to assistant manager before quitting his job in 2019.

He then went travelling to Iceland, where he worked in a pizzeria. He has also worked at Cafe Nero in Lincoln and Costa Coffee in Hinckley.

Stefan is now focused on his new business and is welcoming the competition of having two new Taco Bell restaurants in Lincoln. One is planned to be not far from his business on the High Street and a second will be located on Nettleham Road, with the latter being approved by the city council.

Stefan told The Lincolnite: “I am buzzing. It is probably going to be the biggest challenge of my life so far, especially with Taco Bell coming, but I will put 100% into it and hopefully Lincoln will enjoy it.

“I am a massive fan of Taco Bell and very aware of their menu, but they don’t change it often. I will vary my spices and have burrito dishes from around the world and I believe I am offering something that other Mexicans in Lincoln do not.

“I am very comfortable when I’m in a food setting and know what is expected. If there is a lot of competition it means I need to be innovative and I think I will thrive to the challenge.”

In addition to the takeaway, Stefan also still plans to have a stall at this year’s Lincoln Christmas Market if his application is accepted.

During his time working at McDonald’s Stefan noticed just how much good edible food went in the bin.

He is pledging to give all food that is still fit for consumption, and not sold, to rough sleepers in Lincoln. He will be contacting organisations who help rough sleepers and the city council before finalising his plan for this.