KFC trials new Zinger Popcorn Chicken in Lincoln
Good, without the finger licking for now
Lincoln is one of only seven places in the UK where you will be able to try for a limited time the new KFC Zinger Popcorn Chicken.
The £4.99 sharing bucket is dubbed as 100% chicken, a fiery little twist on the popular KFC snack, and is available as a trial only, from now until Sunday, April 18, for takeaway and delivery.
You will be able to order the new Zinger Popcorn Chicken from the Lincoln High Street and Nettleham Road KFCs, as well as from the Lincoln Road restaurant in Newark.
Other select locations for the trial are Barrow in Furness, Leigh, Hull, Widness and Warrington.
KFC does takeaway and deliveries via Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.