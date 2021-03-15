Lincoln escape rooms expanding in Skegness

Working to open it in May

A new escape room will open at the Lumley Shopping Plaza in Skegness when it is unveiled this year.

Enigma Live Escape Rooms will open two rooms on Lumley Road, making it the company’s second location in Lincolnshire alongside the rooms on Silver Street in Lincoln.

It is hoped that the Skegness rooms will be open from May 17, the day that two households can mix indoors as per Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Enigma will move onto the 1st floor of the shopping complex, which has taken the place of the old Beales Department store.

Over 30 shops will be part of the new development, including Enigma, a garden centre, restaurants and event spaces.

It will be run by Skegness local Rob Bishop, typically recognised in the area as a vocalist but also somewhat of a professional escape room player, having completed over 100 in the UK.

Advance bookings for the two rooms will be made available at the beginning of April, though details for just one of the rooms have been published so far.

The first room announced is an escape room called High Noon, in which you are taken back in time to the Wild West to plot a bank robbery while the sheriff is out of town.

The rule of six will apply for customers in order to comply with COVID-19 protocol, and masks will be worn inside at all times.

Staff will conduct temperature checks on each customer before entry, and anyone who has booked must go through a coronavirus checklist before coming to ensure they are not risking transmission of the virus.

Anyone under the age of 15 must have an adult accompanying them, and all bookings must arrive 10-15 minutes early to allow for sign-in and debriefs.

Prices are as follows, though discounts will apply for students, NHS staff and armed forces:

Six players – £90 (£15 per person)

Five players – £80 (£16 per person)

Four players – £68 (£17 per person)

Three players – £54 (£18 per person)

Two players – £40 (£20 per person)

For more information, visit the Enigma Live Escape Rooms website.