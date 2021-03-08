Lincoln man wanted for domestic harassment
Police said not to approach him
Police are looking for a 43-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a domestic harassment incident.
Richard Pollock has been described as white, of medium build with short dark hair.
Police have urged the public not to approach him if they do see him anywhere.
Officers believe he may be in the Lincoln area, but could also be elsewhere in the county and may even have links to Essex and Cambridgeshire.
If you have seen this man or know who he is, call 101 and quote incident reference 21000048359.