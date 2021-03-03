Man arrested over attempted murder of child
He has been released on bail
A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Grantham on suspicion of the attempted murder of a child.
Police were called to Harlaxton Road in Grantham on February 22.
The man was arrested on suspicion of an offence of the attempted murder of a victim over the age of one.
He was also arrested on suspicion of engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour in an intimate/family relationship.
The man was later released on bail and the police investigation is ongoing, but no further details have been disclosed by the force.