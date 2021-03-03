Grantham
March 3, 2021 3.44 pm

Man arrested over attempted murder of child

He has been released on bail
| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Grantham on suspicion of the attempted murder of a child.

Police were called to Harlaxton Road in Grantham on February 22.

The man was arrested on suspicion of an offence of the attempted murder of a victim over the age of one.

He was also arrested on suspicion of engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour in an intimate/family relationship.

The man was later released on bail and the police investigation is ongoing, but no further details have been disclosed by the force.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.