Man asked boy, 12, to “come with him” in cemetery
The boy was left shaken by the incident
A man allegedly asked a 12-year-old boy to “come with him” at a cemetery in Cleethorpes, prompting a police investigation.
Humberside Police said the man claiming to be a friend of the boy’s parents didn’t physically touch him and he was unharmed, but he was left shaken by the incident at the Beacon Avenue Cemetery on Monday, March 22.
It is believed to have happened between 8.45am and 9.15am and the victim was approached close to the cemetery gates on Curzon Avenue.
Police currently believe it to be an isolated incident and are appealing for help in identifying the man.
The man is described as white with a tanned complexion, six foot tall, of average build and thought to be in his 30s.
He was wearing a black beanie hat, black hooded top with a large pocket across the front, black tracksuit bottoms, black face mask and blue trainers with a white trim near to the sole. Police added that he spoke with a local accent.
Detective Inspector Kerry Bull said: “I understand reports of this nature may worry local parents and young people, however at this stage in our investigation it is thought to be an isolated incident and we are following up a number of lines of enquiry, such as trawling CCTV, to identify the person responsible.
“Our local team are patrolling in the area to provide reassurance and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to them.
“We take reports of this nature very seriously, and would appeal for your help to progress our investigation.”
Police are also particularly interested to hear from two cyclists who are reported to have entered the cemetery as the boy ran away.
Anyone with information, or who saw a man matching police’s description, should contact the force on 101 quoting log number 181 of March 22.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.