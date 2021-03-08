Man seriously injured in B1397 crash near Boston
He was taken to hospital
A man in his 20s was seriously injured after a crash on the B1397 Old Spalding Road in Wigtoft near Boston over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash involving one vehicle – a blue Hyundai iX35 – shortly after 11pm on Saturday, March 6. The crash is believed to have occurred between 9pm-11pm.
The driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who captured dashcam footage of the incident.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 489 of March 6.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.