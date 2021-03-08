NHS invites Lincolnshire people aged 56-59 for COVID-19 vaccine
50-55s next in line shortly
People aged 56 to 59 in the East Midlands, including across Greater Lincolnshire, are being invited to book their life-saving coronavirus vaccination this week.
The latest batch of letters have been sent after more than eight in 10 people aged 65-69 took up the offer of a jab as part of the NHS’ biggest ever vaccination programme.
People receiving the letters are invited to go online to the national booking service to arrange a jab. Those who cannot go online can call 119 free of charge.
They will receive a health status check and a pre-vaccination assessment before they have their jab.
People aged between 50 and 55 are set to be invited shortly after.
This comes after last week nearly a fifth of all Lincolnshire residents have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The latest NHS England figures show that more than 271,604 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire so far — of which were 5,281 second doses.
Alison Tonge, Regional Director of Commissioning at NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands, said: “We are now inviting people aged 56 to 59 to get their jabs and I urge everyone eligible to come forward as soon as possible.
“The NHS vaccine programme is committed to protecting the country against coronavirus and it is testament to our incredible staff that we can now move on to the next age group.
“The vaccines are both safe and effective, so if anybody who is eligible but hasn’t been vaccinated yet, I’d urge them to go online or call 119 and get themselves booked in.”