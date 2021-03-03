No charges over a month after Lincoln boy’s tragic death

Police have yet to charge anyone over a month after the tragic death of an 11-year-old boy in Lincoln, which remains under investigation.

The 11-year-old boy was found unwell at the scene after police were called to a house on Geneva Street on St Giles in Lincoln at 10pm on Friday, January 22.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of manslaughter.

They were both later released on police bail without any charges.

At the time, police said the death was unexplained and it was being treated as murder.

Police said on Wednesday that they were continuing their investigation and were not able to release the name of the victim at this stage.

Anyone with information that may help with the investigation should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 472 of January 22.