Police release man and woman after St Giles murder probe

The 32-year-old man and 30-year-old woman arrested in the murder probe of an 11-year-old boy in Lincoln have both been released on police bail, without any charges.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder and the woman on suspicion of manslaughter after an incident at a house on Geneva Street on St Giles in Lincoln.

Police were called to the house at 10pm on Friday night, January 22.

The 11-year-old boy was found unwell at the scene and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

At the time Lincolnshire Police said the death was unexplained and it was treated as murder.

The man and the woman arrested at the weekend were released on police bail on Monday evening.

Lincolnshire Police said in a statement on Monday night:

“Once again, we’d like to remind people that this is an active investigation and that an 11-year-old boy has sadly lost his life.

“Speculative comments are not only deeply upsetting to those involved but can potentially undermine our investigation.

“If you have any information that can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 472 of January 22.”