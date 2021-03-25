Red Arrows complete first nine-ship sortie of 2021

The “kindest, gentlest, honest and most caring man” from a village near Stamford, and his dog, were tragically killed when his car hit a tree.

Philip Griffiths, 34, of Parker Road in Wittering, was driving a grey Peugeot 407 northbound, near the junction with the A43 at Wothorpe in Cambridgeshire. When the car left the road it hit a tree just before 3am on Sunday, March 14.

Mr Griffiths and his 14-month-old Border Collie Sammi were pronounced dead at the scene.

Philip’s partner Hayley Barnett said: “Phil was the kindest, gentlest, honest, most caring man I’ve ever met, with so much love to give.

“I’m so grateful for the all of the time he dedicated to me, all the happy memories we got to make together, and had so much love for him.

“Phil brought happiness and fond memories to everyone he met. My heart broke the day Phil and Sammi left our lives. We were inseparable while he was here and our hearts will always be entwined.

“Phil will be forever in my heart and memories, never forgotten and always loved, appreciated and greatly missed. Time may pass but the love and memories will always stay”.

In a tribute, Philip’s family said: “Philip was a much-loved daddy, son, brother, and friend to all. Philip leaves behind three beautiful children who loved their daddy very much and are devastated by his loss.

“Philip had a very loving family and will be sorely missed by all who loved him. Philip will be forever in his family’s hearts and memories. He will also be remembered as a kind and friendly man by anyone who knew him.”

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them via their web chat service or online forms quoting incident 51 of March 14. It can also be reported by calling 101.