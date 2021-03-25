Red Arrows complete first nine-ship sortie of 2021
Training ahead of the new season this summer
The Red Arrows took to the skies above RAF Scampton for their first nine-ship sortie of the year on Wednesday.
The nine-ship sortie on Wednesday, March 24 was the first to be led by Red 1, Squadron Leader Tom Bould, who took over the role from Martin Pert in October 2020. It is always a significant moment in the team’s training.
The new 2021 season for the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team is due to begin in June, with details still being finalised.
Ahead of a new season the Red Arrows start with small groups of aircraft and build up the numbers and complexity before then carrying out nine-ship sorties.
As part of the work up to the new season, the Red Arrows performed a practice display at RAF Valley on Thursday, March 25.
