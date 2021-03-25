Sarah Everard memorials in Lincoln marred by crude jokes

Not all agreed with the memorials and protests

Memorials and tributes to Sarah Everard in Lincoln have been tarnished by rude markings and offensive jokes.

There were plenty of tributes to Sarah Everard in Lincoln city centre ever since she was found dead in woodlands in Kent, ten days after her disappearance from walking home alone in Clapham on March 3.

A vigil was hosted by the University of Lincoln, and two memorials were placed on University Library Bridge, as well as at the old police station on West Parade.

Soon after, chalk markings were found across the walls of Lincoln calling for change and to end gender violence and inequality.

Following these tributes, an organised march through Lincoln was arranged by local women who wanted to share their stories and alert people to the issue.

I Am The 97% was a protest through Lincoln High Street, named in response to the recent report that found 97% of women have been subject to sexual harassment at some point in their lives.

Powerful messages were etched onto the pavement of the High Street, with victims sharing their stories and damning statistics of female safety in society.

In protest of the march that took place on Saturday, an offensive rape joke was found on the wall of the war memorial, which itself had been surrounded by chalk markings.

The joke read “Batman is here to rape you”, right alongside multiple messages of support and empowerment for the event.

Then on Wednesday night, a phallic symbol was drawn onto University Library Bridge, right next to the original Sarah Everard memorial.

It had been drawn on with chalk and then sprayed with water, presumably to clean it off, but it still remains there as of Thursday afternoon.

The symbol was spotted by Rhiannon Bagley, who described it as “disgusting”.

She said: “I was disgusted to see that someone had done such an immature, vile thing right next to something that is extremely important to us right now.

“Whoever you are, wake up, smell the coffee and learn the facts about what’s currently happening.”