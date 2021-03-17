Trees of hope as Lincolnshire hospitals mark year since first COVID patient
In memory of those affected by coronavirus
Special trees have been planted outside Lincoln County and Boston Pilgrim hospitals this week in memory of those affected by the pandemic and to mark a year since the first coronavirus patient in Lincolnshire.
Since March 17, 2020, ULHT has seen a total number of 2,981 COVID inpatient cases, with 2,075 COVID patients have been discharged during that time.
Some 27 people have been described as stepped down and remaining as an inpatient 14 days after their last swab and showing no clinical signs.
As of Wednesday, March 17, ULHT currently has 63 COVID positive inpatients at its hospitals.
As part of its week of recognition Chief Executive Andrew Morgan and Chair Elaine Baylis, of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, planted trees in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore and everyone affected by COVID-19.
The first tree was planted outside Lincoln County Hospital on Monday, followed by another at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston on Wednesday, March 17.
A third tree will also be planted outside Grantham and District Hospital on Friday, March 19.
The trees will remember those affected by COVID-19 including the 186 patients at ULHT who sadly died after contracting the virus.