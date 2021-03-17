Two injured after crash outside Grantham driving test centre
The road was closed for over two hours
Two people were injured after a three-vehicle crash outside a driving test centre in Grantham on Wednesday afternoon.
A green Mazda 5, a grey convoy van towing a trailer with another vehicle on it, and a blue Vauxhall Agila collided on the A52, High Dyke at Cold Harbour.
An air ambulance was also spotted flying close to the scene and two people were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious, police said.
They were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.
The road was blocked and closed at the time of the collision, which was reported to police at 12.51pm. It reopened agin at 3.10pm.
A spokesperson for the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said: “We received a call from the police at 12.53pm on March 17, saying that there had been a road traffic collision on the A52 near Grantham.
“We sent a LIVES community first responder, a paramedic in a fast response car and a double-crewed ambulance. The air ambulance was also in attendance.
“Two patients were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham via double-crewed ambulance.”