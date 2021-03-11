Woodhall Spa 1940s festival cancelled again
10th anniversary will go ahead next year, though
The 1940s festival in Woodhall Spa has been cancelled for a second consecutive year due to uncertainty surrounding coronavirus lockdown.
The weekend of July 17-18 had been penned in for the 2021 event after the 2020 festival was cancelled, but organisers have had to push it back another year.
Up to 50,000 people visit Woodhall Spa for the festival every year, and the committee have said holding such a large event during the pandemic would not be possible.
This decision was made despite the event coming one month after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown is due to end.
The festival will, however, return for its 10th anniversary in 2022, taking place on July 9-10.
Chair of the volunteer organising committee Andrew Hunter acknowledged many visitors will be disappointed but that this is the right decision.
He said: “We have looked at all options and tried very hard to come up with a workable plan to put on the festival this year, but with so much uncertainty around large events and our desire to keep our visitors and fellow villagers safe, we have decided with regret to cancel this year’s festival.
“I know this will disappoint many but I am sure everyone will understand that this is entirely the right and responsible decision.
“We look forward and with full confidence that we can come back with a bang for our 10th anniversary year in 2022.”