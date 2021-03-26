Young Lincoln school friends running 100 miles for the NHS
They were inspired by Captain Tom
Two school children from Lincoln are following in Captain Sir Tom Moore’s footsteps by raising money for the NHS.
Jessica Reed and Leo Koston-Hughes, both 11 and from Washingborough, are running 100 miles each from the start of March, ending on what would have been Captain Tom’s 101st birthday on April 30.
The pair were said to be inspired by his incredible feat of raising over £33 million for the NHS by doing 100 laps of his garden during lockdown last year.
Jess and Leo said they have never run this far before in their lives, but are determined to raise as much money as they can for NHS Charities Together.
They set a target of £100 at the beginning of their challenge, and have already amassed over £580 at the time of reporting.
The school friends are currently right on target, having covered over 40 miles each so far, and have been running between two and five miles four times a week.
On their fundraising page, Jess and Leo said: “Please sponsor us, all of the money will go to the NHS – as Sir Captain Tom Moore’s did. We have set the target at £100, but would love to get more.
“We are looking forward to completing the challenge and lockdown finishing soon so we can get back to normal and ‘The Sun will Shine Again’ for us all.
“Finally, a huge thank you to everyone who works for the NHS for looking after us all during this really difficult time.”
To donate to Jessica and Leo’s fundraiser, visit their JustGiving page.