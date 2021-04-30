Behind-the-scenes with the Red Arrows in Greece training sortie
Making Lincolnshire proud in Greece
The Red Arrows have released a behind-the-scenes video showing how the team got on in Greece for their yearly training mission, featuring support from a range of units and bases.
The Red Arrows are currently on a five-week pre-season training exercise in Greece known as Springhawk.
The aim of Exercise Springhawk is to “perfect, polish and prepare a world-class, dynamic and safe show”. Greece’s fine weather allows for up to three flights a day.
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team also showcased an impressive huge team loop, which is part of their new arrival manoeuvre for their 2021 shows.
The annual overseas training allows the Red Arrows to take advantage of more settled weather conditions, with a high-tempo of flying.
It’s been a busy start to pre-season training. Here’s a behind-the-scenes video, edited by #RedArrows photographer SAC Katrina Knox, showing how the team got to #Greece, including support from @70SqnA400M, @RAFWaddington, No 32 (The Royal) Squadron, @RAFNortholt & Movements Teams pic.twitter.com/um38vxnwkI
— Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) April 30, 2021