Car bursts into flames at Lincoln County Hospital
Fortunately, no injuries reported
A dramatic video shows a car engulfed in flames in the car park at Lincoln County Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
An on-call crew from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue attended the scene on Greetwell Road shortly before 5pm on Tuesday, April 13.
The crew used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and fortunately no casualties were reported.
Dramatic pictures from the scene show the severe damage that was caused to the front of the car.