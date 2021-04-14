Cleethorpes bar pays tribute after death of manager

He was described as a friend to everyone

A restaurant and bar in Humberston has paid tribute to its manager after his tragic death.

Just a day after reopening, The Coach House was given the devastating news of Ian ‘Elvis’ Meek’s death and said “words cannot say how we all feel at this time”.

David, Dawn and the team from The Coach House posted a tribute on social media, which read: “It is with unbelievable sadness we let you know of the passing of our great friend & manager Ian “Elvis” Meek.

“Words cannot say how we all feel at this time. Not just a work colleague but a friend to everyone.

“He will be sadly missed by all who ever knew him. Elvis may have left the building, but our friend will Never be forgotten.Till the next time pal.”

The post prompted over 250 comments of condolences and tributes to a much-loved man.

Humberside Police were called to two separate and tragic deaths on the streets of Cleethorpes after pubs, bars and restaurants reopened on Monday, April 12.

They were called regarding a concern for safety of a man who had collapsed on Sea View Street in Cleethorpes at 1.15am on Tuesday, April 13.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly died a short time later and has been named locally as Ian Meek.

Humberside Police previously said: “His family have been informed and are being supported by specifically trained officers. Our sympathies are with his family and friends at this sad time.

“The circumstances of his death are not thought to be suspicious and enquiries will continue to establish the cause of his passing.”

It was the second death reported by police after pubs, bars and restaurants reopened for outside service on Monday, April 12.

A 21-year-old man collapsed on Grant Street and police were called shortly before 7.15pm on Monday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly passed away and he has since been named locally as Adam Barber.

Police said: “The man’s family have been informed of his death and are being supported by specially trained officers.”