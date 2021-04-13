Shock as man, 21, dies amid post lockdown revelry in Cleethorpes

His family are being supported by specially trained officers

A 21-year-old man has tragically died after collapsing in the street on a busy Monday evening in Cleethorpes.

Emergency services attended the scene on Grant Street shortly before 7.15pm on Monday, April 12 and a man was taken to hospital for treatment.

He later sadly died and his death is not thought to be suspicious.

It was a busy night for Humberside Police as pubs and bars reopened for outdoor custom.

Police have said they will continue their enquiries to establish the cause of death.

Officers blocked off a large section of Cleethorpes High Street from the mini roundabout at the junction with Cross Street to the Alexandra Road and Market Place roundabout, according to Grimsby Live.

Emergency services were reportedly seen in the area of the Foundry Pub, formerly called O’Neill’s, which reopened to serve customers outside on the first night that beer gardens were allowed to reopen again.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “A man was reported to have collapsed in the street and there was concern for his welfare and safety. Emergency services attended immediately and took a 21-year-old man to hospital for treatment.

“Sadly the man passed away in hospital. The man’s family have been informed of his death and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our sympathies are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“The circumstances of the man’s death are not thought to be suspicious and enquiries will continue to establish the cause of his passing.”

Humberside Police later said a second man died, but it is not linked to the first death and is not being treated as suspicious.

They received a call regarding a concern for safety of a man, who had collapsed on Sea View Street in Cleethorpes, who was taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, he died in hospital a short time later.

Humberside Police said: “His family have been informed and are being supported by specifically trained officers. Our sympathies are with his family and friends at this sad time.

“The circumstances of his death are not thought to be suspicious and enquiries will continue to establish the cause of his passing.”

Meanwhile, it was a busy night for Humberside Police with “lots of incidents of alcohol-fuelled disorder in Ashby, Ferry Road, Westwoodside, West Butterwick and Barnetby, resulting in 5 people in custody.”