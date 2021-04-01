Former North Hykeham library to become sports clinic

From exercising minds to exercising bodies — a former library in North Hykeham has been given the green light to become a gym.

MTW Construction’s plans to change the Middle Street facility into a personal training and sports rehabilitation clinic have been approved by North Kesteven District Council’s planning officers.

The Lincolnshire County Council-run library closed in 2016 after years of campaigning to save the county’s services. It was replaced by a community-led library run by NKDC at the Community Hub in Valerian Place.

Agent Rick Smith, on behalf of the applicant, said: “[They] have been operating as a personal trainer and nutrition coach for seven years.

“Their goal is to create a positive impact on the local community by offering a professional health and fitness service targeted to all demographics.”

The centre will offer sports therapy and one to one personal training sessions in a private facility.

There will not be a membership base and bosses said the business would not have an impact on current traffic flow.

As part of the plans amendments will be made to the buildings front including white cladding and the replacement of the current red brick sections in a light grey.

Council officers said: “The alterations are considered acceptable and from a visual perspective are considered to enhance the visual appearance of the building, which in turn reflects the building being brought back into use, as at present the appearance looks somewhat tired.”

The business will create four personal trainer and one sports therapist position, while customers will vary between a maximum of five-nine at any one time.