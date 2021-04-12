Greek bakery opening in Lincoln this summer

A Lincoln family will open the next business in its Greek2Me brand this summer with a traditional Greek bakery in the city.

Greek2Me Bakery will open in a unit formerly occupied by now-liquidated sandwich bar Fodders Fine Foods on Newland in Lincoln. Planning permission had previously been given to a kebab shop, but it failed to come to fruition, and the unit has since been taken on by Greek2Me.

The family from Rhodes in Greece are really excited about the new bakery, which is expected to be open by early June. They are also putting the finishing touches to the new Greek2Me takeaway at the Birchwood Shopping Centre, which opens on April 20.

Greek2Me Bakery will serve traditional Greek pastries, cheese and spinach pies, fresh cream type cakes, a mix of English style and Mediterranean sandwiches, Greek salads and coffees, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. Other dishes such as Moussaka will hopefully be added in the future.

For those with a sweet tooth, there will also be traditional Greek desserts, including Baklava, Kadaiifi and Galaktoboureko.

The bakery is hoping to open Monday to Saturday between 8am and 6pm, although this is still being finalised.

There will also be seating outside and a breakfast bar inside for people to use depending on the government restrictions when the bakery opens.

Joanne Macphee-Papadopoulou will run the bakery, which will create around seven new jobs.

She told The Lincolnite: “I think there is such a lot of diversity in Lincoln now, it is getting bigger and there are people from all walks of life.

“People appreciate good food and good coffees and we are hoping to offer an experience to help make you feel like you are there in Greece. When we go back to Greece this is what we eat and there is a market for something different in Lincoln.

“Greek2Me is growing very rapidly and it has been exciting times in our house, and this will offer something different and more of a daytime thing for the people of Lincoln.”

Joanne was the manager of the coffee shop bakery at Cooplands in the Bailgate when the family first moved from Greece to Lincoln in 2012.

She then worked as a server at Carluccio’s with her partner Christos Papadopoulos, and they wanted to bring their own authentic Greek food to the city.

They purchased The Plough pub in Nettleham in 2015, from where they serve food including Greek cuisine. This is run by Christos and their son George, who is the General Manager. The pub is reopening again on Monday, April 12 in line with the latest government guidelines.

Joanne and Christos’ other son Spryos manages the Greek2Me takeaway next door to the pub in Nettleham and will also run the new Birchwood business.

The new bakery will be the latest business in the Greek2Me brand.

Louise Brown, who owns the building located at 27 Newland, told The Lincolnite: “We are very happy that it will be Greek2Me as they offer quality and a track record that will be a great improvement to the area.”