Guide to Easter bin collections across Lincolnshire
Slight changes in some areas of the county
Some councils across Greater Lincolnshire have altered waste collections over the Easter period.
There are some changes to collections in North Kesteven, South Kesteven, South Holland, North Lincolnshire.
However, collections in Lincoln, Boston, East Lindsey, West Lindsey and North East Lincolnshire will continue as normal.
Here is a guide to the Easter collection service in Lincolnshire, including Good Friday (April 2) and Easter Monday (April 5):
North Kesteven
Collections usually due on Good Friday will be as normal.
However, if your bin would usually be collected on Monday, April 5, North Kesteven District Council is advising people to put it out for collection by 7.30am on Saturday, April 3 instead.
All other collections remain unchanged – check your collection day here.
South Kesteven
Collections will be as normal on Good Friday, but no waste will be collected on Monday, April 5.
All waste will be collected one day later than normal that week, up to and including Saturday, April 10.
See the latest updates to collection days here.
South Holland
There will be slight changes for refuse, recycling and garden waste in South Holland over the Easter Bank Holiday, with collection dates each moving by one day.
North Lincolnshire
Bin collections will be a day earlier than usual due to the bank holiday.
Bins usually collected on a Friday, were collected this morning (Thursday, April 1).