Half of all national COVID deaths on Monday were in Greater Lincolnshire
There have been 56 new cases and two COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, which amounted for half of all national coronavirus deaths recorded today.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on April 19 reported 37 new cases in Lincolnshire, 15 in North Lincolnshire and four in North Lincolnshire.
On Monday, one death was recorded in Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire. This figure includes deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England reported no hospital deaths across the region on Monday, which currently stands at 1,303.
Nationally, cases increased by 2,963 to 4,390,783, while deaths rose by four to 127,274 — the lowest national death number since September. Half of those deaths were in Greater Lincolnshire.
Over 10 million people have now had the second dose of a COVID vaccine nationally.
Over the weekend, Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates have dropped across each district, except Lincoln which has seen a rise to 16.1 per 100,000 of the population.
Boston remains at the top of Greater Lincolnshire rankings and 7th highest nationally, but is still seeing a fall in infections.
North Kesteven now has the lowest infection rate in Greater Lincolnshire and one of the lowest nationally.
Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to April 19:
In national news, health officials are investigating whether a COVID variant first found in India spreads more easily and evades vaccines.
There is not yet enough data to classify it as a “variant of concern”, a leading scientist has said.
But Dr Susan Hopkins of Public Health England said cases had been found in the UK that were not linked to travel, with their origin being investigated.
PM Boris Johnson said it was “only sensible” to cancel his trip to India, due to take place on April 26, given the coronavirus situation in the country.
India has been reporting more than 200,000 COVID cases daily since April 15 and has been added to the UK COVID travel ‘red list’.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, April 19
59,062 cases (up 56)
- 41,118 in Lincolnshire (up 37)
- 9,319 in North Lincolnshire (up 15)
- 8,625 in North East Lincolnshire (up four)
2,186 deaths (up two)
- 1,613 from Lincolnshire (up one)
- 305 from North Lincolnshire (up one)
- 268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,303 hospital deaths (no change)
- 811 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,390,783 UK cases, 127,274 deaths