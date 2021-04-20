House destroyed in suspected arson attack in Gainsborough

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a house in Gainsborough was destroyed by fire.

Several residents were evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze on Monday night.

Local resident Alison Hedison told The Lincolnite that she saw a fire engine arrive on Stanley Street at around 11.45pm on Monday, April 19. Crews were still at the scene after 1am.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were called to the scene at 11.35pm and said there was severe fire damage to 100% of the house and its contents. No injuries were reported, but Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation.

The fire was extinguished using four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets, while two thermal imaging cameras were used to inspect the scene.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “This was reported to us at 11:40pm last night (Monday). Fire and Rescue were also in attendance and no injuries were reported.

“A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. Investigations are currently ongoing.”

Local resident Alison was not among those evacuated as she lives at the other end of the street, but she said by 1am the fire looked to be more under control with less smoke.

She said: “The firefighters did a good job, especially with getting the engine around these small car packed streets.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “Crews from Gainsborough and Saxilby attended and extinguished the fire wearing breathing apparatus, and using two hose reel jets, small tools used to cut away flooring and two thermal imaging cameras to inspect.

“This incident resulted in severe damage by fire and smoke to the house and contents. A fire investigation is due to take place later today (Tuesday, April 20).”