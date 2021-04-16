Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium reopening as ‘Take A Break’ public space

Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium will be back open as a public space for anyone to come and ‘Take A Break’ later this month.

The League One club first launched ‘Take A Break’ last summer and due to popular demand it is returning after the latest lifting of lockdown restrictions, which allows people to meet in a group of up to six people.

The first Take A Break session will be held on Friday, April 23 between 11am-12.30pm at ten-minute intervals, with further dates to be announced in due course – book a free ticket here.

Tickets must be booked in advance and admittance will only be via allocated time slots, which can be selected at the time of people. The club said that one booking allows a maximum of six people from two households.

Entry is free, but you can donate to Lincoln City Foundation via a bucket collection should you wish to do so.

You can bring food, drink and other provisions into the stadium with you, but there will be no indoor facilities or toilets available.

Movement from seat to seat will not be permitted and social distancing rules and government guidelines must be followed.

The club said: “Of course, we want to make it as safe and easy as possible for you to book and enjoy your visit.

“The ‘Take A Break’ project will be strictly conducted under guidance set out to allow for time to be spent outdoors for recreation.”