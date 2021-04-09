Lincolnshire landowner among Britain’s richest stabbed to death

Sir Richard Sutton, one of Britain’s richest men and a prominent landowner in Lincolnshire, has been stabbed to death.

The 83-year-old businessman was pronounced dead at his mansion in Dorset at around 9.15pm on Wednesday.

A woman in her 60s was also stabbed and is in a critical condition in hospital. It is believed that this is Sir Richard’s wife.

A 34-year-old man from Gillingham has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and Dorset Police have said they believe the arrested man and Richard Sutton knew each other.

The man was stopped in a vehicle in Hammersmith, London before being taken to hospital with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Sir Richard owned a huge amount of properties and assets, with his wealth being valued at £301m in the Sunday Times Rich List 2020, where he ranked 435th.

Among his assets were two Park Lane hotels, as well as the Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died and the injured woman at this extremely difficult time and they are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“We will be carrying out a full investigation to establish exactly what happened at the address in Higher Langham and I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area on the evening of Wednesday, April 7, 2021 to please contact us.

“A cordon remains in place at the address and there will continue to be a heavy police presence in the vicinity as we carry out enquiries. Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”