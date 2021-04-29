Lincolnshire man cycling 200 miles in one day for NHS heroes
James will stop and clap at all Lincolnshire hospitals on the way
A man from Boston will embark on a 200 mile bike ride across Lincolnshire to raise money for the NHS, stopping to pay homage at each major hospital in the county.
James Clarke, 26, is a customer assistant at Lidl and wanted to do something special to raise money for the NHS after the difficulty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So on Saturday, June 12, he will set off from his home town of Boston on a 200 mile bike ride through Lincolnshire, stopping at each major Lincolnshire hospital along the way.
James will go to Grantham & District, Lincoln County, Scunthorpe General, Diana Princess of Wales, Louth County and Boston Pilgrim hospitals on his journey, for a two-minute applause at each one.
His route will see him start at Boston Market, before heading through Spalding, Bourne, Grantham, Lincoln, Grimsby, Louth, Mablethorpe and Skegness on his own tour of the county.
At the time of reporting, James’ fundraiser stands at £230 of his £500 target for NHS Charities Together, some six weeks before he even sets off.
James said: “Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit our shores, the number of people who’ve tragically lost their lives to this horrific disease has been frighteningly high.
“However, without the unbelievable efforts of all the NHS staff and volunteers, working day and night, the death toll would’ve been undoubtedly higher.
“They’ve sacrificed their own lives to save others, so to say thank you I’m undertaking a 200 mile bike ride around Lincolnshire.”