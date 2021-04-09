Local Elections 2021: The Lincolnshire County Council candidates

Three takeaways have been vandalised in Lincoln in under a month and a man involved in all three businesses claims police are not doing enough about it.

Windows were broken at Bamboo Chinese takeaway on Lincoln High Street at around 4am on March 17. Black graffiti saying “boom” was allegedly sprayed on the windows at Pasta House on Monks Road at a similar time on March 25.

Most recently, the windows were smashed at King Kebab on Clasketgate by someone allegedly using a hammer at around 4am on Thursday, April 8. CCTV at King Kebab caught the incident on camera.

Lincolnshire Police said they take their “responsibilities to victims very seriously especially when an individual is repeatedly targeted”.

There is no video from Pasta House, but Charlie Brown, who is involved in the three businesses, believes police should be able to access nearby cameras including close to Lincoln College.

Charlie told The Lincolnite that he feels victimised and believes he knows who is responsible for all the incidents, which he is sure are linked.

He claimed: “Police seem so relaxed about it and are not doing enough. Police officers have come to see me to get the information and see the CCTV, but then told me they are busy and have to go. It makes me feel the cause isn’t important enough to them.

“Police need to act more as these kind of incidents will happen again.”

He added that “the community loves me and I want to thank them for their support” after receiving supportive comments to a Facebook video he posted about the recent incidents, which was shared over 160 times.

In the video, he says security in Lincoln is not good enough and that people are not feeling safe.

Lincolnshire Police said there will be extra patrols over the next week.

The force said: “We will be reviewing the incidents to see if there is any further enquires we can make or support we can give the victim.

“We take our responsibilities to victims very seriously especially when an individual is repeatedly targeted. We would like to urge anyone with information in relation to these incidents to call us with the relevant incident number.”

The incident numbers are as follows 46 of March 17 (Bamboo), 191 of March 25 (Pasta House), and 38 of April 8 (King Kebab).

This comes after a string of other vandalism and disorder recent incidents in the city, including youths causing damage in the Bailgate area.

Three young men were arrested after a disturbance involving around 15 people at the Arboretum park in Lincoln turned violent and anti-social on Easter Sunday. The men have since been released on bail.

Local Inspector for Lincolnshire Police Claire Hime said: “Vandalism, disorder and criminal damage will not be tolerated. Please continue to report any information, suspicions or concerns that you have and we will investigate.

“As the COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift, we want people to be able to go out and enjoy our city safely. We will be out on patrol to provide a reassuring presence.”