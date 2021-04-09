Man charged after armed robbery in Lincoln village

A 32-year-old man has been charged by police after brandishing a knife and making threats demanding property during an aggravated burglary in Metheringham.

Nathan John Newman knocked on the front door of a property on Alfred Avenue at around 5.50pm on March 28. The man reportedly walked into the property uninvited after the occupants had answered the door.

After making threats he fled the scene on foot empty-handed. He also caused damage to the occupants’ vehicle, but fortunately there were no injuries reported during the incident.

He was described as wearing a black baseball cap and a black face covering with a white skull/skeleton pattern on it. He was also wearing a grey top, grey bottoms black trainers and a black glove on his right hand.

During the course of the police investigation, officers arrested a man in his 30s in relation to the incident. Newman, of The Furlongs, Market Rasen, has been charged with attempted robbery, criminal damage and possession of a knife in a public place.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time, or those who saw what happened but are yet to make contact with the force.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 273 of March 28.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.