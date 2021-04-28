Night-time road closures on A157 Wragby begin in May

The first of two sets of night-time road closures will begin in May as work continues to build the new zebra crossing in Wragby.

Work began earlier this year on the new crossing on the A157 junction near Old Grammar School Way.

A night-time road closure will be in place on the A157 between 7pm and 5am on Wednesday, May 5.

Temporary traffic signals will also be in place on the A158 during these times.

The diversion route will be via the A158/Hunters Lane (in Baumber)/B1225/A157, and vice versa.

A night-time road closure will then be in place on the A158 between 8pm and 6am for up to three evenings starting on Monday, May 24.

Temporary traffic signals will also be in place on the A157 during these times.

The diversion route will be via the B1202/A631/B1225/A157, and vice versa.

Other improvements being made as part of these set of A157 works are:

Construction of two new pedestrian refuges at the islands of the mini-roundabout

Widening and realigning of the A158 South of the mini roundabout to improve vehicle turning manoeuvres and accommodate the new pedestrian refuges

Footway improvements, including widening and reconstruction between the Adam and Eve and new zebra crossing, as well as the southern A158 footpath near the works

Minor drainage improvements along the carriageway and near the new crossing

Improved street lighting

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director – Highways at Lincolnshire County Council said: “Works to build the new zebra crossing in Wragby, near Old Grammar School Way, are progressing really well and we’re still on track for having this safety project complete by the end of May.

“Starting early next month, we’ll also be rebuilding sections of the A157 and A158 to increase the serviceable life of both sections of road.

“We want to thank all the residents and commuters affected by this scheme for continuing to bear with us as we work to improve Lincolnshire’s coastal highway.”