Second Lincoln Kill The Bill protest moved to this weekend

A second Kill The Bill protest has been announced in Lincoln this weekend on Saturday, after it was originally planned to take place on Monday.

The protest will take place at 2pm on Saturday, April 17 at Speakers Corner on Lincoln High Street, as part of a national day of action against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

The first Kill The Bill protest in Lincoln on April 3 was peaceful, with hundreds of people attending the same location.

An initial date of Monday, April 19 had been suggested for the second Lincoln march, with Lincolnshire Police confirming the protest would take place on this day.

However, people who wanted to stress that there are “no organisers, planning groups or figureheads” behind the demonstration contacted The Lincolnite to confirm the date as April 17.

In an attached risk assessment for the event, anyone attending is being asked to wear face coverings and maintain a 2m social distance at all times to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hundreds attended the first protest on April 3, making a stand peacefully while gathering at Speakers’ Corner with a megaphone.

Demonstrations have continued across the country to rally against the proposed bill, with protests now permitted under the new coronavirus rules brought in since March 29.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would give police greater powers to crack down on protests, and also includes potential jail sentences for defacing or damaging monuments and statues.

What’s in the new policing bill?

Police get more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those which are deemed too noisy or a nuisance

Anyone refusing to follow police directions about a protest could be fined up to £2,500

It also gives police more power to deal with “static protests” such as “sit-ins”, referencing the Extinction Rebellion protests which, the bill states, cost £16 million to police

Protesting around the UK Parliament will also be outlawed by ensuring vehicle access is maintained.

The rules set out in the bill can be applied to a demonstration of just one person.

The Home Office insists it will respect the human right to protest as set out in the Human Rights Act.