Tributes to loyal lifelong Lincoln City fan who died of cancer

Rest in peace to one of our own

The Lincoln City fanbase have been sharing tributes and memories of a devoted supporter who lost his life at the age of 47 after battling cancer.

Michael Waterfall worked at Lincoln County Hospital and was a lifelong fan of the Imps, following them home and away for a number of years.

He witnessed relegations, promotions, trips to Wembley, the true highs and lows of a football fan were etched in Michael’s memory.

Michael tragically lost his life on Thursday, April 29 after a short battle with cancer, at just 47-years-old.

In a post from Lincoln City’s Supporter Liaison Officers, Lindsey Warwick called Michael “a lifelong imp who always had time for a chat and a smile.”

Lindsey continued: “He will be truly missed by many. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Hannah Creedy commented in tribute of her co-worker Michael, saying: “I have known and worked with you for over 10 years and have never seen you without a smile on your face. I hope you are now at peace.”

Many more supporters joined in to share memories they have on the terraces and beyond with Michael, who was clearly an immensely popular figure among the Imps fanbase.

Amanda Clayson said: “RIP my friend and fellow Imp”, while Alan Long, one of the club’s Supporter Liaison Officers, said: “Huge Imps fan who will be missed by us all at Lincoln City FC. RIP Michael.”

Fran Miller commented: “Sincere condolences to family and friends. Always sorry to lose a fellow Imp.”

Lincoln City will be hoping to honour Michael with promotion to the Championship, as the 3rd placed Imps prepare for a huge match away at 2nd placed Peterborough United, knowing a draw will secure a play-off spot and a win will keep slight hopes of automatic promotion alive.