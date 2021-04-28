Woodhall Spa firefighters prepare for seven mile charity run in full kit

Firefighters and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue managers are preparing to run over seven miles in their fully heavy kit and breathing masks on Saturday to raise money for charity.

Jake Watson, 22, and his colleagues were originally set to take on the challenge in March, but it was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It has now been rearranged for Saturday, May 1 when Jake and his colleagues will set off from Woodall Spa Fire Station at around 10am and run to the neighbouring station in Horncastle in kit, including thick fire protective clothing, heavy fire boots, helmet and gloves.

All proceeds will go to The Fire Fighters Charity, who offer specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community. The charity’s income has fallen significantly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over £1,700 has so far been raised through the JustGiving page, gift aid and offline donations – make a donation here.

Woodhall Spa is an on-call retained fire station so all its firefighters have other full-time jobs, including commercial pilot Jake. They offer up any time they can to provide emergency cover.

Among those taking on the challenge are friends Jake Watson and Martin Willerton, who both joined Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue at the same time in October last year.

Jake told The Lincolnite: “I feel positive as we have done a lot of training to get fit for the challenge.

“We feel ready, but there will be the extra element of having the full fire kit, so I’ve told the guys to put thick socks and plasters on to avoid blisters.

“The donations have been fantastic. I thought to myself initially it would be good to get over £1,000, but we quickly rose above that number thanks to the public and local businesses.”

As part of the fundraising, the firefighters have received donations for business sponsors including Away Resorts Tattershall Lakes, Dyson Farming, and MT Automotive Cleaning Services.