Firefighters to run seven miles in heavy kit for charity

Lincolnshire firefighters based in Woodhall Spa will run over seven miles in their full heavy kit and breathing masks to raise money for charity.

Jake Watson and his colleagues will run from Woodhall Spa Fire Station to the neighbouring station in Horncastle in kit including thick fire protective clothing, heavy fire boots, helmet and gloves.

Around five firefighters are expected to take part in the charity event scheduled to take place at 12pm on Saturday, March 27, subject to government guidelines – make a donation here.

All proceeds will go to The Fire Fighters Charity, who offer specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community. The charity’s income has fallen significantly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Woodhall Spa is an on-call retained fire station so all its firefighters have other full-time jobs, including commercial pilot Jake. They offer up any time they can to provide emergency cover.

Jake has found himself temporarily out of work due to the pandemic so joined the fire service and is determined to do something to help others in the profession.

He said: “The usual types of events held by fire stations such as car washes and raffles cannot go ahead due to the pandemic, so I came up with something different which could be done even with quite strict guidelines.

“We are encouraging local people to help support the firefighters who protect our communities by raising money for a charity which is struggling for donations during these difficult times, yet is always there for firefighters in need.

“We have lots of different skill sets on station, including an agricultural engineer, painter and decorator, electrician, shop manager and more.”