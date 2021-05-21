40% drop in COVID cases this week so far in Lincolnshire

But one more death than last week

There has been a 40% decrease in COVID-19 cases so far this week, but one extra COVID-related death in Greater Lincolnshire compared to this time last week.

The latest figures show there have been 144 coronavirus cases so far this week and one death — compared to 238 cases and no deaths last week, however, a government data change on Tuesday meant 85 cases were removed from Greater Lincolnshire’s total.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday recorded 28 new cases in Lincolnshire, 17 in North Lincolnshire and -1 in North East Lincolnshire, as data can fluctuate due to a wrong diagnosis.

NHS England has reported two local hospital deaths in United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust so far this week, up from none last week.

On Friday, national cases increased by 2,829 to 4,457,923, while deaths rose by nine to 127,710.

In local news, there is still a low occurrence of the India COVID mutation in Lincolnshire, with just 3% of cases containing variants of concern.

These include the Indian variant as well as the South African and Brazilian mutations, which are thought to be more contagious than the original strain, and can therefore spread faster in the population.

Greater Lincolnshire has seen further falls in its infection rate since Wednesday, mirroring the rate fall in England.

Boston, East Lindsey and South Kesteven are the only districts to have seen spikes, with North Lincolnshire remaining at its Wednesday level.

North Kesteven has halved its infection rate since Wednesday, with it now having just six per 100,000 of the population.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to May 21:

In national news, England’s R number range has increased slightly from between 0.8-1.1 to between 0.9-1.1, the latest figures show, meaning for every 10 people infected, they will pass coronavirus onto between nine and 11 others.

The nationwide growth rate is estimated to be between -2% and +1 – a small increase on last week’s -3% to 1%.

Just 15 people tested positive for coronavirus among nearly 60,000 who attended trials of mass gatherings including the FA Cup final and the Brit Awards, official figures show.

Nine large-scale events were staged as part of the government’s plan to allow for the return of big crowds this summer.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, May 21 60,363 cases (up 45) 41,914 in Lincolnshire (up 28)

9,718 in North Lincolnshire (up 17)

8,731 in North East Lincolnshire (down one) 2,193 deaths (no change) 1,618 from Lincolnshire (no change)

307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,307 hospital deaths (no change) 814 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

451 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) 4,457,923 UK cases, 127,710 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.