Carlton Centre ban for persistent beggar

Lincoln Cathedral will be transformed into Notre Dame next summer, and two leading stars are being sought to bring Victor Hugo’s Quasimodo and Esmerelda to life inside its historical nave.

Starring Lincoln Theatre Company’s The Huntchback of Notre Dame will be performed at the cathedral from May 23, 2022 for two weeks.

Anyone interested in auditioning for the lead roles should prepare a two minute film of themselves performing a musical theatre song of their choice.

People can upload their film files here.

Those auditioning must hold up a sheet of paper at the start of the film with their name, email and contact number.

The live link will close on June 6, 2021.

The Starring Lincoln Theatre Company gives local people, with ranging experience, the chance to be part of highly acclaimed shows. The next lead could be a Lincoln bin man with a hidden talent, or even a super star shop keeper.

The theatre group is preparing to return to the cathedral for the first time since its sell-out production of Oliver! in 2019.

Past performances also include Jekyll and Hyde and Jesus Christ Superstar.

There are lots of opportunities to get involved with The Huntchback of Notre Dame, from acting to production, and first rehearsals are scheduled for September.

Director Ben Poole described the lead roles, hinting that the heights of the stunning building will have a part to play in the production:

“The character of Quasimodo requires the actor to show great vulnerability, pain, and rage and capture the character’s vivid imagination and joy.

His appearance is described as hideous and physically deformed.

The character’s physical demands are for someone strong, dexterous and flexible with a head for heights required. Vocally the role suits a strong tenor, range Bb2 to Bb4. Quasimodo’s songs are challenging, moving between a belt, falsetto and pure tones. Ethnicity: All ethnicities

“Esmeralda is a free-spirited gypsy who often finds trouble for speaking her mind and standing up for what she believes in. She is described as tenacious, exquisitely beautiful, exotic, sensual. Her physicality is agile, rhythmic, assured. She is the peg upon which the story hangs. She bedazzles Quasimodo, wins the heart of the Captain and stirs agonies of lust in Frollo. The actor will be equally charismatic, magnetic and sympathetic to the audience. The vocal range suits a mezzo, range E3 to Eb5. The actor will need dance ability. Ethnicity: All ethnicities”