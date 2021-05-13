Former Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner reflects on last five years in role

Former Labour Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Keith Hunter has reflected fondly on his five-year tenure in the role as he is replaced by the late-entry Conservative candidate Jonathan Evison after two election vote counts on Saturday.

Mr Evison, currently Mayor of North Lincolnshire, beat Mr Hunter after winning 74,534 votes compared to his 71,615. The turnout was 22% and the PCC job is to oversee the work of their local police force.

In a statement, Mr Hunter said when he first joined as PCC in 2016, “the Humberside force was at its lowest ebb […] and is now recognised throughout the country as the most improved force and one of the very best”.

He added: “The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) now has its own identity and role in communities, having moved beyond the old-fashioned, bureaucratic Police Authority model I inherited.”

Mr Hunter said he has “built for the future in a sustainable manner” with the introduction of a ‘smart contact’ system for the force to improve call handling and communication, a new building to house a new force control room and enhanced computer system.

“It is a task I put nearly 40 years of experience into and I gave it my all. I hope and believe I added some value.”

Mr Hunter wanted to thank the Humberside Chief Constable Lee Freeman for his “outstanding leadership and support” as well as pay tribute to the volunteers, special constables, staff and other officers at Humberside Police.

“Elated” new PCC Jonathan Evison told Local Democracy Reporters: “There were no surprises given the national picture, although I came into the race late in the day.

“I’ve been on the Police and Crime Panel for seven years and I have good connections across the region.”

In Lincolnshire, Conservative Marc Jones retained his PCC title with a 57% majority of the votes, from the first count.

Speaking to The Lincolnite, he said: “It’s very gratifying to have concluded today on the first count, that was a really positive thing for what I’ve delivered so far.

“But I’m under no illusions having spoken to many around the county there’s an awful lot more work to do.”