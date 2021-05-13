Lincolnshire million pound home has its own 60m zip wire
Tennis court, swimming pool and cinema too!
A five-bedroom home near Grantham with its own 60 metre zip wire is up for sale with a guide price of £1.12 million.
The property on Mere Lane in Aisby also has an open plan living room, dedicated cinema room, gym, tennis court, hot tub, swimming pool and large home office.
In addition to the five double bedrooms, the property also has three en-suite bathrooms, impressive vaulted ceilings, award-winning Chislewood kitchen, Vale Garden Houses orangeries, Tesla charging units and two double garages.
The contemporary home is set amongst landscaped gardens and grounds measuring 1.3 acres.
Outside, there is surrounding countryside of mature palm trees, giving an impression of an exotic destination abroad.
The property is being marketed by Purplebricks – see the full listing here.