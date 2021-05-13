Grantham
May 13, 2021 5.26 pm

Lincolnshire million pound home has its own 60m zip wire

Tennis court, swimming pool and cinema too!
The award-winning Chislewood kitchen at the property in Aisby, which is on the market with a guide price of £1.12 million. | Photo: Purplebricks

A five-bedroom home near Grantham with its own 60 metre zip wire is up for sale with a guide price of £1.12 million.

The property on Mere Lane in Aisby also has an open plan living room, dedicated cinema room, gym, tennis court, hot tub, swimming pool and large home office.

In addition to the five double bedrooms, the property also has three en-suite bathrooms, impressive vaulted ceilings, award-winning Chislewood kitchen, Vale Garden Houses orangeries, Tesla charging units and two double garages.

The front view of this impressive million pound home. | Photo: Purplebricks

The entrance Hall. | Photo: Purplebricks

The open plan living room. | Photo: Purplebricks

Relax and unwind in the open plan living room. | Photo: Purplebricks

Check out the large kitchen and dining room. | Photo: Purple Bricks

The contemporary home is set amongst landscaped gardens and grounds measuring 1.3 acres.

Master bedroom. | Photo: Purplebricks

Master en-suite. | Photo: Purplebricks

Master dressing room. | Photo: Purplebricks

Outside, there is surrounding countryside of mature palm trees, giving an impression of an exotic destination abroad.

The home even has its own outdoor swimming pool. | Photo: Purplebricks

The property also boasts its own outdoor tennis court. | Photo: Purplebricks

Lounge/family room. | Photo: Purplebricks

The front garden. | Photo: Purplebricks

The rear garden. | Photo: Purplebricks

The property is being marketed by Purplebricks – see the full listing here.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.