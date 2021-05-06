Man attacks Lincoln bus driver and spits in police officer’s eye

The officer had to go to hospital

A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a bus driver in Lincoln before spitting in a police officer’s eye.

The incident was included in a social media snapshot of what Lincoln Police’s Argentina team, NC14 response, and Lincoln centre policing team had to deal with on Wednesday, May 5.

Daniel Elding, 35, of Laurel Close in Lincoln was charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker. Elding appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 6.

C group response officers attended the incident on Newark Road and the city council’s CCTV tracked down the suspect. Officers located Elding and placed him under arrest.

He was asked to put a face mask on before the attack happened, but he didn’t have one. He also refused to handover items when he was searched and fought with the officers.

He then spat in one of their eyes, resulting in the officer having to go to hospital.

PC Dady took the suspect to hospital, who had also sustained an injury during the arrest.

Officers from ARC (Assisting Rehabilitation through Collaboration) used their rapport with the man to keep him calm before he was given the all clear from hospital and taken to custody.