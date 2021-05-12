Man named and charged after Boston drug raids
Nine others released
A 49-year-old man has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs after a series of police raids in Boston.
David Legatt, 49, of Mandarin Drive in Boston, was charged by officers with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs on Wednesday. He has been remanded in court.
Officers executed four warrants at Witham Bank, Mandarin Drive and Tennyson Close in the town on Monday, initially arresting eight people before two more were arrested on Tuesday.
During the raids, police found large quantities of class A drugs and cash, as well as what is believed to be stolen property.
Two men in their 30s and 40s, a man in his 70s, four women in their 50s, one woman in her 40s and another two in their 60s were all arrested in the Boston area.
Two women in their 50s and 60s and the man in his 70s were released under investigation, quickly followed by six of the others.