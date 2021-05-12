Man named and charged after Boston drug raids

Nearly half of Lincolnshire County Council’s ruling group will be new faces following the latest election results.

The Conservative’s retained control of the authority following the polls on Thursday with 54 out of 70 seats to their name.

The number is the same as the party went into the election with, however, down by four on the 2017 election results due to some party members leaving or switching sides.

The results, however, saw the loss of Executive Councillor for Culture and Emergency Services Nick Worth and Executive Councillor for Community Safety and People Management Barry Young, both of who stepped down to retire and were replaced in their wards by Conservative councillors Tracey Carter and Robert Gibson respectively.

Eddy Poll, Executive Councillor for Commercial and Environmental Management, who was voted out and replaced on the authority by South Holland Independent Robert Gibson, is not on the LCC cabinet either.

Now council leader Martin Hill has announced his new executive team for the next four years. The new team will include nine councillors rather than the previous eight, and as part of it some roles have also been moved around between councillors.

It will see existing members Councillor Hill and Councillors Patricia Bradwelll, Richard Davies, Colin Davie and Sue Woolley joined by Councillors Richard Butroid, Wendy Bowkett, Lindsey Cawrey and Danny McNally.

All four were re-elected to their ward seats in Thursday’s election.

Councillor Hill said: “I’m pleased to announce the make-up of the new executive and the councillors who will be leading the services we provide for the people of Lincolnshire.

“I’m very pleased the hard work of candidates and Conservative councillors of the past four years has been recognised and rewarded and I look forward to the next four years.

“I’m confident the council will serve the public of this county as best it can.”

He said the authority had a “very strong manifesto” and repeated previous promises of building and developing roads, schools and broadband as well as tackling potholes and fly-tipping and campaigning for more funding.

The new council also includes three district council leaders, with Councillor Kelham Cooke (South Kesteven) and Richard Wright (North Kesteven) joining Councillor Paul Skinner (Boston) in the chamber.

The full list of executive group members is: