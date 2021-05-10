Eight arrested in series of drugs raids in Boston

Police have arrested eight people after executing a number of drugs warrants in the Boston area, finding Class A drugs, stolen property and cash.

Officers executed four warrants at Witham Bank, Mandarin Drive and Tennyson Close on May 10, with support from the dog section, local neighbourhood policing team and tactical support teams.

Large quantities of Class A drugs and cash, as well as what is believed to be stolen property, were found at the addresses.

Two men in their 30s and 40s, four women in their 50s, one woman in her 40s and one woman in her 60s have all been arrested in the Boston area.

All those in question were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Colin Clarkson said: “We executed a series of warrants in the Boston area today to show our ongoing commitment to tackling local drug dealing and illegal drugs supply.

“We’d like to reiterate the message that this type of criminality is something that won’t be tolerated in Boston and wherever we can, we will take action to take drugs off the streets.

“Drugs blight our communities and we are committed in ensuring our county is a safe place for everyone to live, work and visit. If you have any concerns about illegal drug use or drugs supply in your area, please report it to us so we can put a stop to it and crack down on organised crime.”