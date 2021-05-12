Million pound homes: Incredible Lincoln village mansion on sale

A jaw-dropping six-bedroom house in Torksey has been put on the market for a little below £1.5 million.
9 The Fairways is a family home on an exclusive gated development that backs onto an eighteen hole golf course, but it isn’t just the area that makes this house so desirable.
With an impressive range of reception rooms, including a home cinema and snooker room, as well as outdoor entertainment facilities, this could moonlight as a party mansion.
An incredible array of outdoor entertainment features, including an outdoor tandoori oven, black granite bar and wood fired pizza oven. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
Listed by Savills for £1,450,000, the property won’t come cheap but has more than enough features to justify the million pound tag.
Let’s take a tour of 9 The Fairways:
The grand entrance hall has a polished marble floor, with underfloor heating throughout. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
A dining room with two chandeliers? Somebody should call Sia, she’d love this house! | Photo: Savills Lincoln
Beautiful colour co-ordination and lots of natural light. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
Don’t feel like relaxing in that living room? How about another one! | Photo: Savills Lincoln
A vast triple aspect kitchen breakfast room, ideal for guests. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
The snooker room is just one of many entertainment features around the house. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
An incredible staircase leading upstairs, like something out of a movie. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
One of SIX spacious double bedrooms. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
A stunning bathroom layout, one of six in the house. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
The hidden gem of the house, a home cinema room that can be accessed via a spiral staircase. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.