Police debunk child kidnappers rumours in Boston

Lincolnshire Police have debunked social media rumours that men in a van were driving around Boston attempting to kidnap children.

Posts on a Facebook group came after officers received one report of two men acting suspiciously in the Bayswood Avenue area of the town on Sunday, just after 3pm.

A caller contacted police and said that two men got out of a van to walk towards his two daughters, before the girls ran home and told their family.

After investigating the incident, police have now said that the men were actually just collecting scrap metal in Boston.

Inspector Fran Harrod of Lincolnshire Police said: “We take all reports of this nature very seriously and we will investigate.

“On this occasion, it was reported that the men were seen walking towards the girls and no words were exchanged.

“We welcome any reports of suspicious activity and would always ask the public to report this by calling 101.”

Niki Elliott commented: “Thank you so much for the clarification. It’s better to be safe than sorry, and I will rest a little easier.”