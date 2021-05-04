Police looking for ‘suspicious’ man after Skegness butcher burglary
He was seen in suspicious circumstances, police say
Police are appealing to identify someone acting suspiciously nearby to a butchers that was later burgled in Skegness.
The man caught on CCTV was seen in suspicious circumstances on Precinct Crescent in the later hours of April 10, according to police.
Shortly afterwards, a butchers shop on Drummond Road was burgled, and police believe the two could be connected.
Officers would like to speak to the man as they feel he may have information that will help with investigations.
If you know who the man is or think you recognise him, call 101 or email [email protected] and quote incident 2 of April 10.