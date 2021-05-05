Police scratch heads as Horncastle ram raiders leave empty handed
The petrol station is back open
Investigations are still ongoing as police try to establish the circumstances of a ram raid at a petrol station in Horncastle where the offenders left empty handed.
A gaping hole was left in the wall at the Boston Road Service Station and debris strewn across the forecourt after the incident on Bank Holiday Monday.
A police cordon was put in place after the incident was reported to officers at 3.26am.
The garage was closed while investigations and repairs were carried out, but it was able to reopen again by the afternoon of Tuesday, May 4.
Police said on Wednesday, May 5 that no arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are still ongoing.
The service station was also contacted for a response, but staff were unable to provide any comment.
Fortunately no injuries were reported, but parts of displays, and windows were damaged.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting incident 17 of May 4.