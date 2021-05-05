Horncastle
May 5, 2021 12.27 pm

Police scratch heads as Horncastle ram raiders leave empty handed

The petrol station is back open
A police cordon was put in place after the ram raid at Boston Road Service Station in Horncastle. | Photo: John Aron

Investigations are still ongoing as police try to establish the circumstances of a ram raid at a petrol station in Horncastle where the offenders left empty handed.

A gaping hole was left in the wall at the Boston Road Service Station and debris strewn across the forecourt after the incident on Bank Holiday Monday.

A police cordon was put in place after the incident was reported to officers at 3.26am.

The garage was closed while investigations and repairs were carried out, but it was able to reopen again by the afternoon of Tuesday, May 4.

The aftermath of a ram raid at Boston Road Service Station in Horncastle. | Photo: John Aron

Police said on Wednesday, May 5 that no arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are still ongoing.

The service station was also contacted for a response, but staff were unable to provide any comment.

Fortunately no injuries were reported, but parts of displays, and windows were damaged.

A big hole was left in the wall after the ram raid incident. | Photo: John Aron

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting incident 17 of May 4.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.