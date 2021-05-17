Scunthorpe
Scunthorpe midfielder signs new deal

Extending his stay in North Lincolnshire
Tom Pugh. | Photo: Scunthorpe United FC

Scunthorpe United midfielder Tom Pugh has signed a new one-year contract, with a further 12 months in the club’s favour.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut for the Iron as a substitute in a Checkatrade Trophy match against Mansfield in November 2018, whilst still a youth trainee.

Pugh, who has won two caps for Wales Under-21s, made two more first team appearances for Scunthorpe in the 2019/20 season. He also impressed for the club’s Under-23s during the same campaign.

Pugh, who is a central midfielder that can also play right-back, made four first-team cup appearances in the 2020/21 season, including starts in the Papa John’s Trophy against Lincoln and Mansfield.

He also came on as a substitute in Scunthorpe’s final league match of the season against Stevenage.

