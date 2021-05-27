Skegness bar boasts £350k Lamborghini for new VIP area

A bar in Skegness has grabbed Lincolnshire’s attention by crane lifting a Lamborghini into the building for a new VIP lounge.

The fully road legal £350,000 Lamborghini Huracán was lifted by a crane onto the third floor of nightclub complex The Hive on Grand Parade on Thursday afternoon.

It is part of preparation for the launch of a new VIP lounge at the bar, where the 200mph car will be housed when it opens in June.

It makes The Hive just the second place in the world to have a Lamborghini supercar inside the bar.

An unveiling event was held at the complex, hosted by former presenter of the British Drift Championship, Nathan Black.

There were a few hitches on the day, with the event supposed to take place at 8am, but due to the crane not showing up on time it was delayed until 11am.

Many people gathered in Skegness to see the exciting supercar lift, including the town mayor.

It is just the next stage of an exciting summer plan for The Hive, which also plans to launch an ice bar at the end of July.

The Ice Bar Experience would be the only of its kind in the whole UK.

We’ll bring you a sneak peek as soon as it’s ready.