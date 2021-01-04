UK’s only ice bar to open in Lincolnshire this year

A new experience at The Hive in Skegness

Two themed ice bars are set to open in Skegness this year after months of speculation.

The Ice Experience will open in late 2021 on Sky Pier at The Hive entertainment complex in the town, bringing -20℃ temperatures to the coast.

Two themed bars will be introduced for the experience, an ice bar itself and then a ski chalet-themed holding bar.

It will become the only ice bar in the whole of the UK once it opens, after The Ice Experience in London closed in March 2020.

The ice bar will be part of a new development at the complex, which will include a whiskey lounge, gin place and shisha lounge too.

This will bring the total bar count of The Hive to eleven, all under one roof, with the ice bar occupying the fifth floor of the building.

Even more developments are being prepared for The Hive nightlife entertainment complex, with a spokesperson saying that five more unique hospitality projects are yet to be announced.

Exact opening dates are yet to be confirmed, but it has been announced that it will be ready by the end of 2021.