Spate of arsons continues in Gainsborough as another car set on fire

The seventh report of arson in just two weeks

A car was set on fire in Gainsborough over the weekend as the recent spate of arson in the area continues.

At around 3.56am on Saturday, May 1, a Ford Focus car was deliberately set on fire in Apley Close, making it the seventh case of arson in just over two weeks for the town.

This most recent case comes after Lincolnshire Police put on more patrols on the streets of Gainsborough to combat the level of fire-related crime, when six different arsons were reported over a fortnight.

Among those incidents were a house fire on Stanley Street, which destroyed the home and saw a woman arrested, a van belonging to mental health charity Bearded Fishermen being torched on Sandsfield Lane, and Autohub on Trinity Street reporting numerous cars suffering burn damage.

Police also said that they are not treating the fires as a series, but are considering any links there may be between incidents.

Police have condemned the incidents and want to reassure the public that the situation is being treated with the utmost seriousness.

Inspector Gary Brockie, of Lincolnshire Police in West Lindsey, said: “Each incident is being investigated fully and these investigations remain ongoing.

“Neighbourhood officers are engaging with the local community looking to identify and explore every opportunity to identify and arrest the offenders.

“Enhanced patrols are ongoing within the area with support from our Specialist Operations Teams and we are working with colleagues from partner agencies such as Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and West Lindsey District to try and identify anyone involved.

“These offences not only have a huge impact upon the victims but they are clearly dangerous events which not only put the offenders at risk but others around them.

Anyone who has any CCTV or information that may help police with their investigations should call 101 and reference the following crime reference numbers for the relevant case:

Ford Focus fire on Apley Close – Incident 52 of 01/05/2021

Hyundai, VW Golf and Peugeot fire on Trinity Street – Incident 18 of April 22

Seat Ibiza fire on Sandsfield Lane – Incident 16 of April 10

Bearded Fishermen charity van fire on Sandsfield Lane – Incident 465 of April 20

9 Artic Trailers damaged by fire on Learoyd Road – Incident 35 of April 21

Deliberate fire at Caenby Cliff – Incident 422 of April 21