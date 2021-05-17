Stokes of Lincoln High Bridge Cafe reopening after revamp with new menu

Stokes High Bridge Cafe is reopening on Lincoln High Street on Monday after a revamp — and with the launch of a brand new menu.

The cafe closed last year after the coronavirus pandemic restrictions were introduced, but it will reopen with a new look and refreshed menu on Tuesday, May 18.

It was designed by the 119-year-old family firm which has run the High Bridge since the 1930s.

The new menu includes local and organic produce for breakfasts, lunches and light bites, as well as offering afternoon tea from 2pm each day.

Choices include the luxurious ‘Duchess’ which comes with a bottle of champagne and the ‘Little Darlings’ which is a platter suited for children.

The cafe also offers vegan, gluten and dairy-free options.

Guests, including local dignitaries and The Lincolnite, attended a preview event on Monday to see the new look and taste the new menu.

Nick Peel is the fourth generation in the Stokes family to run the business.

He said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back guests to our High Bridge café. “We’ve run this site for almost a century and in all those years it has never closed.

“So, it’s fantastic to be able to share this special place again with our customers along with the new décor and menu”.